Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 654,449 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Allison Transmission worth $72,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $54,641,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after acquiring an additional 669,242 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,449,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,592,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 319,744 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ALSN opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $42.99.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

