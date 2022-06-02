Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $73,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HASI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 108.70%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

