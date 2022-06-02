National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $72,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $2,934,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,924. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

