Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $74.31 Million in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,041,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Zurn Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,503,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,233,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,647,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,082,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,187.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

