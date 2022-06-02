Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 110,142 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,142 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Unum Group worth $72,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Unum Group by 247.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

