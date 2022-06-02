Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,597,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $72,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of ZTO opened at $26.36 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

