Geode Capital Management LLC Has $74.33 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Walker & Dunlop worth $74,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.60 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.53.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

