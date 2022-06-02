Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Casella Waste Systems worth $73,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 6,421 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $562,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,005 shares of company stock worth $6,158,344. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.