Geode Capital Management LLC Has $75.26 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,116,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,609 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $75,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 53.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,954.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,225 shares of company stock worth $1,610,649 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Exelixis Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.