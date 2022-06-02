Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,524,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $74,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Under Armour by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

