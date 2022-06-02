SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of SL Green Realty worth $74,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,381,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,910.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $59.09 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

