Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s Largest Position

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,334 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $272.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

