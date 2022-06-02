Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Buys 557 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after buying an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,858,543,000 after buying an additional 452,308 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $272.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

