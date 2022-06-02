Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s Largest Position

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.3% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average of $165.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

