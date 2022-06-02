Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $32.78 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.13 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

