Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,694 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $344,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,076,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,920,207,000 after buying an additional 5,745,290 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average is $165.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

