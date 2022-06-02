2,671 Shares in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHAC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 499,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 140.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.
