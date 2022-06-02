PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.62.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

