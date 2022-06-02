PEAK6 Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,167 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,095 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 298,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 378,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTE. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.89.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

