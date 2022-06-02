PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 17,424 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,424 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.86. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

