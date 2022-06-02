New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,014 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 58,591 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 691,660 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYMT. Barclays reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.77.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

