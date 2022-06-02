PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 169.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

