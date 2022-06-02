Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.92% of Culp worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Culp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

