Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.71% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

