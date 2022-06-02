Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.36% of Chuy’s worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $904,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $420.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.82. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHUY. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

