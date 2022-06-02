Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 67,100 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSET. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $117.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

