PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,642 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,212,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 909,555 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,141,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 772,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 983.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 670,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,173,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,093,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. Bitfarms Ltd. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Bitfarms had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BITF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bitfarms to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bitfarms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.