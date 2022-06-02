Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

MMS opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

