Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Uniti Group worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Uniti Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Uniti Group by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Uniti Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 94,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.