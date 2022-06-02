Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 194,400 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3,579.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

