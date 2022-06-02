Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.73% of PCSB Financial worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point raised their target price on PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.62. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

