72,384 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Woodward at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Woodward by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $129.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

