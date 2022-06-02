Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of TIM worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in TIM by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

TIM stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

