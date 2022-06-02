Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

TIGO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

