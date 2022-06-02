Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 268,434 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 334.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 268,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 362,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

