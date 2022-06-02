Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 92,000 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $86.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

