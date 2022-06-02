CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 200.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of CyberArk Software worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Summit Insights reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.16.

CYBR stock opened at $137.32 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

