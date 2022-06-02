Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 191.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of SLGN opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Silgan’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

