Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,238 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 169,534 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,182. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

