Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 267.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

