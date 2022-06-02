Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 757,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QuantumScape by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 525,046 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,549,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 459,620 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,016,626 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,655. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of QS stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 7.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

