Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 91,300 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Atlas worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Atlas during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

