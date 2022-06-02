Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.28% of Resources Connection worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 850.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 173,841 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth $2,854,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 79,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 78,043 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.92. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

