Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $7.41 Million Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,496,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,368 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,394 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,794 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

DM opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

