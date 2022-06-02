Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.40% of eGain worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of eGain by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

eGain stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a P/E ratio of 298.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts predict that eGain Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

