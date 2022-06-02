Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 27,400 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $544.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

