Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Invesco by 647.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Invesco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,829 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after acquiring an additional 654,338 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.