Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 558,738 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,857,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $6,548,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.26.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

