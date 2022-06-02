Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,229 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,278,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404,352 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,572 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $11,885,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.91 million, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Denison Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.