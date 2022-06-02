Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 384,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.90%.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.